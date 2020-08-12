Charlotte rapper DaBaby met with criticism after tweeting intentions to vote for Kanye West

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte rapper DaBaby is endorsing another fellow rapper for this 2020 presidential election. On Wednesday, DaBaby tweeted that he plans on voting for Kanye West.
Kanye West is not on the ballot for November and the rapper was met with a lot of criticism for the tweet.
DaBaby talked about wanting to become educated on voting just about two months ago at an event he held in uptown Charlotte called “Black Lives Been Mattered” with city and county leaders.
In North Carolina, there’s a two-step process that must happen for any voter to be able to write in a person’s name that’s not on the ballot and have it count, according to a Political Science professor, Eric Heberlig, at UNC Charlotte.
“You have instances of people writing in Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck because they don’t like the candidates. Since Kanye West hasn’t done the paperwork ahead of time and got all the signatures, you could write in his name and say functionally it’s not going to count,” said Heberlig.
WBTV’s Bria Bell reached out to DaBaby’s management team about the tweet and has not heard back yet.
