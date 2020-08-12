A ‘broken-hearted’ Big South postpones fall sports seasons due to COVID-19 concerns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Alex Zietlow/Rock Hill Herald) - The Big South Conference has postponed its fall sports season “with the intent of playing in the spring,” the league announced Wednesday morning.
“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” conference commissioner Kyle Kallander said in a statement. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge.
“Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year.”
Sports affected by the decision include men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The release states that “fall competitions in the sports of men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well.”
The league’s football members can play in up to four non-conference games in the fall “due to contractual obligations,” the league announced.
Big South member schools are Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, High Point, Longwood, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Winthrop. The football-only conference members are Kennesaw State, Monmouth and North Alabama.
The mid-major conference’s Wednesday morning announcement follows the lead of several other conferences that already pulled out of the 2020 fall sports season. Most notably, the Mid-American Conference postponed its season on Saturday before the Mountain West Conference, Big Ten and Pac 12 made their decisions public Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY ‘A HEAVY DAY’ FOR BIG SOUTH
Ken Halpin, the athletic director of Rock Hill’s Winthrop University, said in a statement to The Herald Wednesday that “it’s a heavy day for us and all of our student-athletes.”
“Our staff works tirelessly to provide them the opportunity to compete, which is something they’ve worked their entire lives to earn,” Halpin said. “We also owe them an environment where health and safety is maximized, and it became clear that providing such an environment currently isn’t possible.”
Winthrop interim president George Hynd said in a statement that the decision to postpone Big South fall athletics marks another “difficult decision” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the delay reflects the conference’s committment to student-athletes.
“Marking another difficult decision in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this delay reflects our commitment to student-athletes and the entire athletics family,” Hynd said. “While we know the decision is extremely disappointing for our players, coaches, staff and supporters, their health and safety is most important as we move into the fall season. We look forward to the day our outstanding teams can return to competition without the uncertainties of the pandemic holding sway.”
In a statement from the school, Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson also weighed in on the fall sports season postponement.
“As for the Charleston Southern football ministry we have stated from the beginning that we have a desire to safely play football in the fall, if it is feasible,” Denson said. “At this time we will use the next few days to meet with leadership in athletics as well as on campus, which includes our president, athletic director, coaches and our student-athletes to ensure that we make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone.”