Woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly spiking husband, step-son’s drinks with chemicals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after poisoning her husband and step-son last month, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Susan McNair, 72, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance.
Police say McNair spiked her husband and step-son’s drinks with cleaning products and paint primer which caused them to fall seriously ill. A spokeswoman for the police department said the step-son became sick first, and a couple of days later, the father noticed his mouth was burning after having a drink.
The father suspected they were being poisoned and set up a hidden security camera, catching McNair in the act, the spokeswoman said.
McNair was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 bond.
