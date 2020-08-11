What’s the actual business of the RNC?

After months of speculation the Republican National Convention in Charlotte is finally starting to take shape in Charlotte. But without a visit from the President or the high profile speeches, what will actually be happening?
“If this would be a normal convention nobody in the press would be covering what these guys are doing. This is a business meeting,” Former NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse said.
Woodhouse lead the North Carolina delegation of 400 plus people to the Cleveland RNC in 2016. In Charlotte there will only be about 500 visitors, sticking strictly to business of the party. Which is just about as exciting as it sounds.
“They’ll have a meeting of the rules committee, the platform committee, these things, while they are important to the legal process of a convention, they are mostly perfunctory,” Woodhouse said.
Those perfunctory jobs won’t end up taking that long, with the actual convention only lasting a single day according to the RNC. The most important business is actually nominating the president. While Woodhouse said he wouldn’t be surprised if delegates take the opportunity to tout their state, not much else will be happening.
“These are things you have to do to make a political convention work it will not be very exciting or entertaining. It’s a business meeting,” Woodhouse said.
