Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire along I-40 in Iredell County

Overturned tractor-trailer closes part of I-40 in Iredell County
By WBTV Web Staff | August 11, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT - Updated August 11 at 5:58 AM

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer carrying empty tubes of toothpaste overturned and caught fire Monday night along I-40 eastbound in Iredell County, closing the roadway into Tuesday morning.

Part of I-40 eastbound was still closed as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday near Exit 141.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries. The truck caught fire after the driver lost control, traveled off the road and into the woods, troopers say.

Highway Patrol says clean-up could take several hours.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.