Scattered showers, storms become more numerous as the week rolls on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend towards slightly cooler temperatures and rising rain chances continues into the second half of your Tuesday.
After nudging into the mid 90s Monday, today’s highs should top out in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds before another round storms rolls through the Charlotte Metro.
As usual, scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop first in the higher elevations late this afternoon before trickling down into the Foothills and Piedmont during the late afternoon and early early evening hours.
The main threats are heavy rainfall, localized flooding and gusty winds. A few isolated showers and storms may persist through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning, however, most neighborhoods in the WBTV viewing area should be dry and cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and 70s.
Foggy conditions are possible again tomorrow morning. Partly sunny skies will eventually pave the way for clearer and warmer conditions, but greater storm coverage will ultimately lead to higher afternoon and evening storm chances.
Highs will likely stop short of hitting the 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as wet weather and the potential for a few severe storms takes center-stage in the forecast. Stormy skies and milder temperature will continue each day through Saturday. But, the second half of the weekend appears to give way to slightly lower rain chances and warmer temperatures.
In the tropics, we are watching a developing disturbance producing showers and thunderstorms as it moves westward across the Central Atlantic Ocean.
While the system maybe upgraded to a tropical depression or even a tropical storm in the short-term, it will likely weaken by the end of the week as it moves into an environment less conducive to development.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
