Rowan County businesses support “August is for AniMEALS”

Only AniMEALS donations can be used for pet foods and pet care. Their primary mission is to feed homebound seniors a nutritious meal. But we believe companion animals are vital to seniors, and it is often difficult for these seniors to grocery shop or to get heavy bags or cans of pet food into their homes.” She also said, “we don’t want our seniors to feed half of their meal to their animals because they feel guilty that they don’t have any pet food at home.”