Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named NC3 #1 School on the Rise for 2020

“We are proud of our successful Career and Technical Education programs, and we’re absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the first recipient of the annual NC3 #1 School on the Rise Award,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “By partnering with leading industries, we are able to offer students the best hands-on training, a wide range of industry certifications, and ongoing education, thereby strengthening the local economy and creating opportunity for the citizens of our community.”