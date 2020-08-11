Rain chances continue, every single day

Wednesday through Friday will be warm and muggy with an afternoon thunderstorm chance. Highs will be close to 90° on Wednesday. After that, we will finish out the week with highs in the upper 80s. That is because of more clouds and better rain chances – not because it will actually feel cool outside. The biggest concern won’t necessarily be for severe thunderstorms but for heavy rain. Especially if we start picking up rain day after day and the storms don’t move very fast, the rain can start to add up.