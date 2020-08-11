Rain chances continue, every single day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We aren’t seeing as many days in the mid 90s but it will still feel pretty tropical over the next week.
There could be a few showers and thunderstorms through this evening before they start to taper off overnight. Lows will fall to the low 70s.
Wednesday through Friday will be warm and muggy with an afternoon thunderstorm chance. Highs will be close to 90° on Wednesday. After that, we will finish out the week with highs in the upper 80s. That is because of more clouds and better rain chances – not because it will actually feel cool outside. The biggest concern won’t necessarily be for severe thunderstorms but for heavy rain. Especially if we start picking up rain day after day and the storms don’t move very fast, the rain can start to add up.
The weekend doesn’t look to be a wash-out but it also doesn’t look dry. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
As we move into next week, the pattern won’t change much. Highs will be in the upper 80s with afternoon storms.
We are watching the tropics too. They aren’t terribly active but there is one disturbance which could develop into a named storm in the next day or so. It would be Josephine if it gets a name. Current models are taking it toward the Lesser Antilles by this weekend. It is much too far out to tell whether it would impact the US at this point.
Have a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
