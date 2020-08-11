Presidential nomination to be livestreamed during 2020 RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The presidential nomination will be livestreamed during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
The 2020 RNC’s Committee on Arrangements (COA) announced plans to livestream the formal nomination of President Donald J. Trump on Monday, Aug. 24.
Monday’s convention proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates total.
The COA has worked to select a limited group of reporters to cover Monday’s formal nomination. However, given the in-person capacity limitations by the state of North Carolina due to COVID-19, the group will be small as to meet capacity and social-distancing restrictions in place.
The event begins at 9 a.m.
