More than 100 kilos of meth, worth $2M seized in N.C. drug bust

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities seized more than 100 kilos of meth and arrested three people as part of a drug bust in Wilkes County.
In June 2020, a joint investigation into a large-scale meth trafficking organization was initiated in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina by North Wilkesboro Police Department, Wilkesboro Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.
In June, Juan Molina Sebastian was arrested with two kilograms of meth.
The investigation continued and on Friday, August 8, North Wilkesboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop as part of the investigation.
Officials say 100 kilograms of meth were seized from the vehicle and an additional six kilograms and several weapons were seized as part of a search warrant at a home in Wilkes County.
Juan Molina Sebastian, 55, has been charged with two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, two counts of Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine, two counts of Maintaining a Residence/Vehicle for Selling Methamphetamine, and Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.
Lucia Carbajal Avila, 31, has been charged with two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Residence for Selling Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Child Abuse.
Adriana Gomez, 32, has been charged with two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Vehicle for Selling Methamphetamine, and Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.
Jorge Eduardo Gomez, 30, is a federal fugitive and officials are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts please contact Surry County Sheriff’s Office, North Wilkesboro Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigation or the Department of Homeland Security.
“After conferring with the NC SBI in Raleigh it is believed that this is the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized in the Western District and is one of the largest seizures ever in North Carolina,” said North Wilkesboro Police Chief Joe Rankin. “The total weight of the methamphetamine seized is over 220 pounds and has a street value of over $2 million.”
The agencies part of the joint investigation included North Wilkesboro PD, Wilkesboro PD, Boone PD, Mooresville PD, Jonesville PD, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.
