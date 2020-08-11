Kannapolis welcomes new police officers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department welcomes five new police officers, Matthew Honeycutt, Jonathan Lambert, Nicholas Lollis, Colby Richardson and Sam Small, Jr. They have completed their basic law enforcement training (BLET) and will now be assigned to patrol units to complete their field training.
All five officers graduated from the Rowan Cabarrus Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program in July.
Officer Matthew Honeycutt is a graduate of South Rowan High School and Mars Hill University where he earned his B.S. in health and human performance. He is the son of Craig and Leslie Honeycutt.
Officer Jonathan Lambert is also a graduate of South Rowan High School and Western Carolina University where he graduated with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He is the son of Eric and Lori Lambert. He received the Most Outstanding Student Award from Rowan Cabarrus Community College upon graduation from B.L.E.T.
Officer Nicholas Lollis is a graduate of Henry Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington and Everest University Online where he earned an Associate in Science degree with a major in Homeland Security. He served in the U.S. Marines as a member of the Infantry and was a field instructor. He received the Physical Fitness Award from Rowan Cabarrus Community College upon graduation from B.L.E.T. His previous experience includes working as a correctional officer for the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He is married to Brittany Lollis and is the son of Kathleen Lollis.
Officer Colby Richardson is a graduate of South Davidson High School and attended Stanly Community College. He is engaged to Hailey Johnson and is the son of Dale and Kathy Davidson.
Officer Sam Small, Jr. is a graduate of Olympic High School and Central Piedmont Community College with an Associate in Arts Degree in Criminal Justice. He was previously employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer and with the N.C. Department of Public Safety as a correctional officer. He also has experience in the field of security and loss prevention. He is the son of Sam and Patricia Small.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.