Kannapolis welcomes new police officers

Officer Nicholas Lollis is a graduate of Henry Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington and Everest University Online where he earned an Associate in Science degree with a major in Homeland Security. He served in the U.S. Marines as a member of the Infantry and was a field instructor. He received the Physical Fitness Award from Rowan Cabarrus Community College upon graduation from B.L.E.T. His previous experience includes working as a correctional officer for the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He is married to Brittany Lollis and is the son of Kathleen Lollis.