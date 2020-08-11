Heat Index to push 100°, more downpours likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Dog Days of Summer are rolling on! In short, the next few days will be punctuated by high heat, tropical humidity and daily downpours!
Low clouds this morning will be slow to burn off early this morning, but they eventually will, allowing for partly sunny afternoon skies with highs in the lower 90s. Keep in mind, with tropical humidity in place, the heat index will push 100° for most communities along and south of I-85.
The afternoon and evening hours will offer more thunderstorms, and yet again, some storms will be quite strong and with flooding downpours too.
In fact, daily showers and thunderstorms are expected for the foreseeable future. While no one day looks to be a washout, the second part of the week will offer a greater rain chance - 50% to 70% - as numerous thundershowers are expected, leasing to localized flooding in neighborhoods where excessive rain falls.
The weather trend mentioned above may even linger through the upcoming weekend with elevated thunderstorm chances at least through Saturday, if not longer.
We are also closely watching the tropics. While no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. in the short term, there is a system halfway between Africa and the Leeward Islands which could develop into a tropical depression in the coming days as it drifts west.
We’ll be monitoring any development and keep you posted should it eventually become a threat.
Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
