Gaston County man accused of sex offenses against children

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man is facing more than a dozen child sex crime charges.
Christopher Gordon Johnson, 49, is accused of sex assault involving at least five victims. Gaston County police say one victim came forward and four others were identified. The victims are now adults.
Police say they offenses took place between 1996 and 2008.
As a result of the investigation, Johnson was charged second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child, two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Johnson is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million bond. Anyone with additional information in the investigation is asked to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.