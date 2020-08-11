Fintech firm adding 300 jobs, investing more than $4M in Charlotte HQ expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A financial technology company is adding 300 jobs and investing more than $400 million as they expand their Charlotte headquarters.
Retirement Clearinghouse LLC announced Tuesday it is expanding its presence in Charlotte, adding 300 new employees and investing more than $4 million to expand their headquarters and corporate office.
Founded in 2001, Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) provides retirement asset portability services to employees as they move their retirement savings from one employer plan to another.
“We look forward to fulfilling our long-term goal of preserving retirement savings for millions of working Americans,” said Spencer Williams, Founder, President, and CEO of Retirement Clearinghouse. “We are proud to continue our growth right here in Mecklenburg County, where our company was founded.”
The company will be moving into a new office in the Ayrsley development in the Steele Creek neighborhood of south Charlotte.
Available roles will primarily be in information technology, call center, and client and stakeholder services with additional jobs available for human resources, finance, administrative, and management staff.
The average salary for the new positions will exceed $72,000.
“This is great news for our city, as another successful company continues to expand and thrive in Charlotte,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “Retirement Clearinghouse LLC provides a vital service for retirement planning and I know it will fit in well with business development initiatives in Steele Creek and South Charlotte.”
The project was a collaborative effort between the City of Charlotte, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina Community College System and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.