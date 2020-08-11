CMS Superintendent still with gives no answer for fall sports after school board meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students and parents are still waiting to see if fall sports will live on through remote learning.
Even though some parents called into Tuesday night’s Zoom meeting to talk about sports, the superintendent did not touch on the subject.
Parents are hanging on to the idea of fall sports. They don’t want their kids’ football or volleyball season to be canceled.
“I just think it would be a positive thing for the community and a positive thing for these kids,” said one parent on the call.
During Tuesday night’s online school board meeting over Zoom, these parents made a point to connect athletics to a healthy mind for their sons and daughters.
“Not only are sports helping these kids physically, but they are also experiencing amazing mental health benefits,” another parent mentioned.
Even if the superintendent says no to fall sports, parents say they would at least like for district officials to reopen CMS fields, like the one in South Charlotte, so kids can have a place to practice while schools are closed. The parents also say they would like it if coaches were there to oversee kids training to make sure everyone is staying safe.
“It’s quite possible that we are the only district that are not following the North Carolina High School Athletic Association summer guidance,” said Sean Strain, a school board member for District 6.
Strain says he also believes students should have access to the fields. Right now, Mecklenburg County Public Health officials are saying it’s okay for people to use county fields, so Strain says he’s confused as to why the school system isn’t on the same page as the county.
“I would really appreciate it if we looked hard at that,” Strain added.
Some parents are hoping they’ll have an answer from the superintendent before school starts remotely on Monday.
