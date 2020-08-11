Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Pennzoil AutoFair fall event canceled due to COVID-19

“While much of the show is focused outdoors, the nature of the Pennzoil AutoFair – with large groups moving around property, contact between vendors and guests, and high-traffic areas inside the garages – doesn’t lend itself to proper social distancing as recommended by health experts,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “People come from across the country to take part in this event. We hope that giving them ample notice of our plans will help them adjust as best they can. As difficult as this decision was to make, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone to focus our attention on next spring’s Pennzoil AutoFair and making it the best show we can.”