‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’: Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell announce baby on the way

(WBTV) - Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, made a big announcement Tuesday morning - there’s a baby on the way!
Bindi, the daughter of late animal expert Steve Irwin, made the announcement alongside Powell on Instagram.
“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the post read.
Irwin said she is still in her first trimester, but the couple “really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”
The mother-to-be also asked followers for their best advice and to “send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.”
Congratulations to Bindi and Chandler!
