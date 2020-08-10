Widely scattered rain and storms will develop through the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few rain showers and storms will be possible through early tonight with partly cloudy skies expected overnight.
A little patchy fog will be possible for the early morning hours of Tuesday with low temperatures ranging from around 70 in the Piedmont to lower 60s in the mountains.
Tuesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 90 degrees.
A few rain showers will be possible earlier in the day, yet the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm activity is expected for the afternoon and evening hours.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with daily chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with scattered rain and storms possible.
A few storms may become strong to severe this week, with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning possible. “If thunder roars, head indoors.”
We are also closely watching the tropics, yet no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. for now.
There is a system moving into the Central Atlantic, which could develop more in the coming days.
Stay safe!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
