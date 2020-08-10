Typical mid-August weather: Dog Days of Summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The week ahead looks to feature typical mid-August weather, oftentimes refereed to as the Dog Days of Summer!
There will likely be enough sunshine early each day to push high temperatures to near 90° - with the heat index running in the middle 90s each afternoon – before daily showers and thunderstorms break out, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.
While no one day looks to be a washout, the second part of the week will offer at least a 50% rain chance and some of these storms may bring strong wind gusts and localized flooding in neighborhoods where excessive rain falls.
The weather trend mentioned above may even linger right through the upcoming weekend.
We are also closely watching the tropics. While no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. in the short term, there is a system offshore of Africa which could develop more in the Central Atlantic in the coming days as it drifts west.
We’ll be monitoring any development and keep you posted should it eventually become a threat.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
