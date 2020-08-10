Student-athletes hope CMS decision on fall sports comes Tuesday during board meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One big question that’s still in limbo is your child’s chance to play sports this fall.
As of Monday night, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools’ parents, players, and coaches say they are still waiting for district officials to decide if there will be any sports this school year.
The starting quarterback for Myers Park High School, Drake Maye, wants to play football period point-blank.
He’s already committed to playing at the next level at North Carolina as a Tar Heel, but Maye says it’s his senior year and he wants to spend his last high school season on the field.
“We just want to get back to practice, that’s the main goal,” said Maye in a video interview over Zoom.
Maye doesn’t believe he’s asking for too much. All he wants is a football season, nothing less, nothing more. Maye says, even if the schedule was shorter than usual, that would work just fine for him.
“Whether it’s just conference games or whatever, we just want to have at least something to do,” he continued.
On Tuesday night, school board members will meet to go over some things before the 2020-2021 school year starts. Several people have already signed up to address the school board about school sports.
Drake says he and other student-athletes desperately want one last chance to show off their athletic ability so they can secure a scholarship to pay for college.
“It hits really hard for all the athletes. It’s just kind of heartbreaking for our senior season. We’re just hoping there’s some good news tomorrow,” he said.
If the decision for fall sports goes his way, Drake says he fully believes his coaches and the rest of the athletic staff will take whatever measures necessary to keep everyone safe.
“This virus is a serious thing,” he added.
The school board meeting will be Tuesday night and it starts at 6 p.m. There are three people signed up to specifically speak to district officials about school sports and what they hope happens.
CMS Superintendent Ernest Winston released a statement about waiting to receive more information from the state high school athletic association before coming to a decision.
