Sheetz store in Salisbury temporarily closed after workers test positive for COVID-19

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular Sheetz convenience store on the corner of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Old Concord Road is closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the store is closed temporarily for cleaning. No timetable was given for a reopening. The gas pumps are also closed.
Workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were last in the store on August 7.
Store workers will be paid during the closure, according to the company.
According to the Rowan County Health Department, there are currently 360 active COVID-19 cases in Rowan County.
