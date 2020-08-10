RNC relays health protocols to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, Charlotte City Council received an entire breakdown of the health protocols that are planned for the Republican National Convention.
Even though it’s much smaller than was originally anticipated, it’s still a large gathering by pandemic standards and might serve as a test study as to whether big groups can meet together safely indoors.
Instead of the thousand originally expected to attend the RNC expects only 500 or so delegates and visitors will actually attend for the business meetings.
Dr. Jeff Runge, who serves as the sneior medical advisor for the RNC, said that all delegates attendees and people working in coordination with the event at the Westin Hotel and Charlotte Convention Center will be tested prior to the convention.
“Everyone is going to be tested who interacts with each other,” Runge said.
Runge says the precautions include testing delegates before traveling to Charlotte, symptom and temperature checks every day and required social distancing and face coverings.
“You can get away with a world of sins by wearing a mask,” Runge told city council.
Charlotte city council members were relieved and somewhat encouraged by the plan, but Councilman Ed Driggs noted it could have been done a long time ago.
“I can’t help but wish it had been like that the whole time,” Driggs said.
“It’s taken us too long to get to the point where we’re working together like this to deal with the reality which is the virus is the enemy here, not the governor not the president.
Monday, President Donald Trump announced that an acceptance speech won’t happen in Charlotte, but rather The Whitehouse or Gettysburg, and any other plans he may have to visit Charlotte haven’t been relayed to CMPD.
“If it does change to where either the president or the vice-president attends we are prepared for that...but at this point that is something that we’re being told neither are planning to come to Charlotte,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.
CMPD also says they expect there to my demonstrations but without any guarantees that the President will be in Charlotte there’s no estimate has to how many people will travel from out of town.
