Rain, thunderstorms make a grand comeback this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area today, mainly the late afternoon and evening hours.
Before today’s storms arrive, the heat will be high with heat indices in Charlotte reaching the mid-90s while upper 80s and lower 90s will felt from the Mountains to the Foothills.
While no one day looks to be a washout, the second part of the week will offer at least a 50 percent rain chance and some of these storms may bring strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and localized flooding in neighborhoods where excessive rain falls.
The weather trend mentioned above may even linger right through the upcoming weekend.
We are also closely watching the tropics.
While no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. in the short term, there is a system offshore of Africa which could develop more in the Central Atlantic in the coming days as it drifts west.
We’ll be monitoring any development and keep you posted should it eventually become a threat.
