Publix pharmacist saves life of customer assaulted with champagne bottle, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A man faces assault charges after police said he hit a customer in the head with a champagne bottle at the Publix Super Market in Clemson, police said.
Brandon Christopher Odonald, 29, of Easley, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery, as well as shoplifting, according to an incident report.
The report said police were first called to the store at 1390 Tiger Blvd. about a shoplifting incident.
When officers got there, the manager told them he got into a confrontation with a man, later identified as Odonald, while trying to get the man to leave the store.
The manager said Odonald took a swing at him with a $15.44 bottle of Korbel Champagne he was holding and did not pay for, the report said.
Odonald left the store, and police later found him-- and the champagne bottle-- at Foothills Community Care, after 911 received numerous calls about a man in the roadway on Highway 123, according to the incident report.
Odonald was arrested and taken to Clemson City Detention Center, police said.
When officers returned to the Publix, the manager told them that he had learned that Odonald was standing behind a man at the store's pharmacy counter just before the man was found on the floor, the report said.
When officers reviewed the security video taken at the pharmacy, they saw that Odonald had struck the man in the head with the same brand bottle of champagne and walked away, according to the report.
The man on the floor did not have a pulse, so the pharmacist immediately administered CPR on him and was able to regain a pulse, the report said.
The injured customer was not identified by police and his condition was not released. He was taken by EMS to an Oconee Memorial Hospital for treatment of a possible heart attack, police said.
Odonald refused to talk to investigators, the report said.\
Odonald has been placed on trespass notice by Publix, police said.
