Popular Taste of Charlotte Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic; plans to return in 2021
By WBTV Web Staff | August 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 4:32 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular festival that entices thousands of visitors and hundreds of venders to uptown Charlotte has been canceled.

Officials say the Taste of Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest food festival, will not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for next month, Sept. 18 to 20.

It has been rescheduled for June 11 to 13, 2021.

The event offers more than 100 menu items for sampling from a collection of Charlotte’s popular restaurants. There is also entertainment, unique shopping, live music, kid’s activities and a wide array of beer and fine wine.

The Taste of Charlotte Festival says it is now accepting applications for all restaurants or businesses for the 2021 event.

