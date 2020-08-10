Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are searching for a teenager missing since Friday morning.
Demetria Jenkins, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the Long Point Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Friday, Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Don Calabrese said.
Jenkins has not been seen or heard from since then.
She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink and white shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Investigators Bureau at 843-884-4176.
