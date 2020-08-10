Police: Child, 5, hurt in Rock Hill after shots fired into home where people slept

ROCK HILL HERALD, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A child was hit by shrapnel from gunfire Sunday in Rock Hill after shots were fired into a home where people were sleeping, police said.
The 5-year-old was hurt in the lower leg from shrapnel after several shots were fired into a home on King Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The home is in the College Downs neighborhood in south Rock Hill.
The child’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Chavis said.
The child has not been identified.
Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday after the shooting, Chavis said. The other people in the home were not hit by the gunfire.
No arrests have been made, Chavis said. The investigation is ongoing.