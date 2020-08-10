Parents question school bus safety in school districts going back to school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school is just a week away.
For some schools district in the Charlotte area, school buses are being prepared as students go back to in-person learning next Monday. But not all parents are happy with the plan to keep kids safe while getting to and from school.
As per guidelines by the state, students will be asked to wear masks while on the bus, only sit one student per seat and keep as far away from each other as possible. But health screenings will only be done at the schools, not before students get on the bus.
That’s the plan for both Union County and in Gaston County, two school districts that chose the Plan B model for reopening school, which was recommended by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
In Union County, buses will be thoroughly cleaned twice a day and handrails will be sanitized between every school route.
But some parents say it’s not enough.
“I don’t understand why they won’t take the temperatures as soon as they get on the bus,” said one mom who wanted to stay anonymous but was nervous about possible consequences her kids could face.
She said she was sent a waiver from the Union County Public Schools asking her to acknowledge that heath screenings will happen at the school and not before they get on the school bus.
“I‘m not comfortable sending my child on a bus where the temperature isn’t taken as soon as they get on the bus,” she said.
She also added that with her work scheduled, she’s not sure if she’ll be able to drive her kids to school on each and every assigned day. That’s why she says she need to rely on the bus to get her kids there.
Jessica Bustamante had a different issue with the waiver where it talks about masks.
There’s a section in the waiver that says:
“UCPS will require face coverings for all student riders that are able to wear them; inevitably, there will be a student(s) on the bus that will not be wearing a face covering,” Bustamante said. “By signing up for bus transportation service, I understand that my child(ren) may be in a seat next to a student without a face covering.”
Bustamante believes that policy is too loose. She said she wants more rigid rules.
“It shouldn’t be a problem to insist the kids wear a mask on the bus. We enforce dress codes, but enforcing a mask should be no different than enforcing a dress code,” Bustamante said.
But a UCPS spokesperson clarified that form and the language is from the state.
According to the UCPS Frequently Asked Questions page, UCPS will require students to wear masks but they won’t be able to 100% guarantee kids will be wearing them at all times.
The FAQ page that students will either not comply, or could be exempted due to certain health conditions. If a student forgets a mask, bus drivers will have extra on hand to give out.
“There is no practical way to ensure that students wear face coverings 100% of the time or keep a student without a face covering from being exposed to other students during transport. It should be noted that UCPS will NOT deny transportation for any student,” the FAQ page said.
But for bus drivers in Union County, they say it’s not enough.
“It’s kind of all slopped together just to please,” said one driver who wanted to her keep her identity private. “I agreed to return but in all honestly, I don’t know if I’ll be there.”
These transportation plans were handed down from the state officials giving guidelines to school districts for reopening schools after Governor Cooper recommend Plan B.
Union County tells me they are just following what the governor has said to do about schools this fall.
Union County Public Schools are asking for parents who can drive their kids to and from school to do so.
