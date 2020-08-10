Man found dead on side of road in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a man dead on the side of the road in Matthews Monday.
Around 8:14 a.m., Matthews officers responded to Lakeview Circle regarding a report of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle in question was located.
After further investigation of the surrounding area, officers found a man dead on the shoulder of the road.
The man was identified as 27-year-old Cory DeShawn Carpenter of Charlotte.
This case, which police believe to be an isolated incident, is an active ongoing investigation being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matthews Police Department.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact detectives at 704-841-6708.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.