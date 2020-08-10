Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Matthews shopping center parking lot

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of Matthews Festival Shopping Center Sunday evening. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend was the shooter.
Matthews police say they were called to the shopping center parking lot, off Independence Boulevard, just before 6 p.m. Officers arrived to find a woman sitting in her car and suffering from a gunshot wound. As the woman was being treated, officers learned the victim’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Benjamin Maurice Bruce of Charlotte, was the suspect.
Bruce was taken into custody by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
