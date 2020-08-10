Majority of CPCC students taking classes online, some return to campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students returned to the campus of Central Piedmont Community College Monday for the first day of the fall semester.
Things are looking different as the school makes efforts to keep everyone healthy.
The most notable difference is that there are fewer students on campus. Typically, there would be 15,000 students spread out across CPCC’s six campuses. On Monday, there were just 2,400.
Wellness stations stocked with hand sanitizer and masks and signs reminding students to keep their distance can be seen around campus.
Vice President of Communications for CPCC Jeff Lowrance says students have several options when it comes to getting an education this semester.
“Strictly online, then a hybrid or blended where students go primarily online but will come to campus just a handful of times during the semester, and then traditional face-to-face instruction,” Lowrance said.
Lowrance says the vast majority will be online, but there are exceptions.
“It’s hard to teach someone how to be a nurse, or how to weld, or the culinary arts, those sorts of things just don’t lend themselves to online education,” Lowrance said.
Some students are grateful for the flexibility.
“It makes it actually easier because I have two kids at home,” student Karina Nett said.
“I work two jobs so it works perfectly for me and especially since everyone is getting back to work it’s a great option,” student Meghan Mcelhone said.
Others want to learn the way they used to.
“I just hope it goes back to normal as soon as possible,” student Brianna Johnson said.
CPCC is also offering 12 and 8-week semester options to give people still making plans for the school year more flexibility.
