At least five aftershocks reported since 5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina

SPARTA, N.C. (WBTV) - At least five smaller earthquakes have been reported in the nearby area since Sunday’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Sparta, North Carolina.
Three of these earthquakes were reported Monday morning. This is according to the United States Geological Survey.
These earthquakes include:
- 1.8 magnitude earthquake at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, five miles from Sparta.
- 1.7 magnitude earthquake at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, three miles from Sparta.
- 2.0 magnitude earthquake at 2:05 a.m. Monday, about three miles from Sparta.
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 4:43 a.m. Monday, about three miles from Sparta.
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake at 7:10 a.m. Monday, four miles from Sparta.
USGS released their aftershock forecast soon after the major quake happened on Sunday.
Before the 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the area had roughly eight smaller earthquakes starting Saturday, ranging from a magnitude 1.8 to a magnitude 2.6.
Sunday’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake was felt by thousands of people in the Charlotte area. It is one of the largest earthquakes ever reported in the state.
The major quake was reported around 8:07 a.m., Sunday, 2.6. miles away from Sparta. According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was 36.8 miles from Boone and 46.1 miles from Lenoir.
