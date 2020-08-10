Fire destroys part of Union County home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people who were inside a home that caught fire in Union County Monday morning are OK.
The fire sparked around 3:05 a.m. in the garage area of a home a home off of S. Rocky River Road. Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the area, and blocked Rocky River Road between Weddington and Newtown Roads while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.
Two people were inside the home at the time but woke up after a smoke detector went off. The occupants were able to safely escape and were not hurt.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” Union County Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli said.
An estimate of damages to the home was not provided.
