COVID-19 concerns on the minds of parents, students during move-in day at Appalachian State University

“I am proud of the ways our campus community has already shown its commitment to work together to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Appalachian State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Leaders from Appalachian’s fraternities and sororities recently issued a joint statement — which you can read here — with guidelines and actions for the safety of students and others in the community who are returning to campus. Our Student Government Association is working with University Communications on an App State Share the Love public health education campaign. We applaud the proactive approaches of these and other student leaders.”