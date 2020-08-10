Charlotte 49ers deal with the uncertain times of college football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Day 3 of Charlotte 49ers football training camp and spirits were high on Monday morning, but coach Will Healy can sense that something is still in the back of everyone’s mind.
Will there be a college football season?
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t feel like we need to have a 10 minute Twitter debrief every time we go out there,” said coach Healy. “You can definitely hear the questions. They’re all reading everybody is cancelling and we may not play a football season and then you are going out there to practice. We’ve got to get past that point at practice and I think our guys have done a pretty good job of just enjoying the moment because you never know when it may be gone.”
The big talk all day has been the Big 10 possibly shutting down the football season in 2020 due to the pandemic. They would be the first Power 5 conference to do that if they follow through with it. What would be the trickle down effect of that major domino?
That is just talk, but today, Old Dominion became the latest program to say they would not play this fall. ODU is in Conference USA just like the 49ers so it is starting to hit really close to home for this program.
“I don’t think it helps,” said Healy. " I can’t say it doesn’t catch me off guard. There’s a lot of not only indecision and unrest with our players, but it is also happening with our staff. I’m about to walk into a staff meeting in 5 minutes and a lot of the guys are going to ask the same questions our players just did and I don’t know if I have a whole lot of the answers.”
One thing coach is sure about is the resolve of his players wanting to get on the field and play a game in a few weeks.
“Our players want to keep going. I think that’s where we are and we need to go prepare to play a football game until they make us stop.”
That first game will be in Chapel Hill as they take on North Carolina September 19th. On October 31st, the Niners will be in Durham taking on Duke. Two games against ACC foes would be huge for this program. Let’s just hope the season happens, but there is no doubt that there will be some more twists and turns so stay tuned.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.