Charlotte 49ers deal with the uncertain times of college football

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t feel like we need to have a 10 minute Twitter debrief every time we go out there,” said coach Healy. “You can definitely hear the questions. They’re all reading everybody is cancelling and we may not play a football season and then you are going out there to practice. We’ve got to get past that point at practice and I think our guys have done a pretty good job of just enjoying the moment because you never know when it may be gone.”