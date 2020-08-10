CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear cub startles dog at North Carolina home

VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A barking dog alerted a family to two surprise visitors on their front deck early Monday morning: A mother bear and her cub.
“We woke up to their pool party, bird seed snacking, and 12 foot deck climbing,” Sumer Walser Williams posted on Facebook.
Williams said the pair made the visit around 4 a.m. She woke up when the family dog’s growls turned into full-on barks.
“We wanted him [the dog] to be quiet and just hushed him for a while. A few minutes later, we heard clanging outside our bedroom window that backs up to our front deck. Sure enough, when I cut the front deck lights on, there was a cub at the front door,” Williams said.
The exchange between the barking dog and the vocal cub was caught on camera. It wasn’t long before mother bear hurled herself over the railing and made her way to her cub.
“Never imagined the mom would climb the front of our deck to get to her cub, it’s likely 12-15 feet from the ground,” Williams said. “I assumed she would walk around the walkway to get to him.”
The two appear to have a brief communication of some kind. Some viewers said the mother bear appeared to be disciplining her cub.
“Momma bear was determined to teach her cub a lesson!” one person commented. “I like how the mom grabbed the cub and was like let’s go!!” said another.
Williams said the cub managed to pop the kiddie pool outside before taking off with mom.
Williams said she’s lived at the home for 10 years and has never seen bears hang around for as long as these two did. The family didn’t have much trash outside, so Williams thinks the birdseed may have drawn the bears in.
“Happy Monday,” Williams posted.
