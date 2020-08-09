Woman killed in Rowan County wreck

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in an early-morning collision in Rowan County on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Miller Road in Rowan County around 1:19 a.m.
Troopers say a Honda Civic driven by 62-year-old Kannapolis resident Helen Freeman crossed the center line and hit a Ford Explorer head on.
Both vehicles exited the roadway onto the shoulder of the road. Freeman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other car and her three passengers all sustained injuries. All are in stable condition at Rowan Novant Medical Center.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the wreck. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.
