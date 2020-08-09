Why earthquakes travel farther in the eastern US than the West

It has to do with geology. Seismic waves decrease more slowly in our part of the country – so they can travel farther. Turns out, our rocks are older than they are in the west. Because they’ve been subject to extreme pressure and temperatures, they are harder and denser. Also because they are older, faults have had more time to heal. That means faults don’t stop the waves. If there was a fault, the movement from the waves wouldn’t be able to jump the break. With no break, the waves can keep on travelling. In the west, there are more faults so earthquake waves are more confined. They can travel until they get to a break/ fault and then stop or at least start to dissipate.