Rain and storm chances increase for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and storm coverage will diminish overnight with some patchy fog possible for the Monday morning drive.
Monday morning will start off mild and muggy with afternoon high temperatures warming to around 90 degrees with widely scattered rain and storms possible.
The NC mountains can also expect scattered rain and storms with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Daily chances for widely scattered rain and storms will continue for the rest of the week with morning low temperatures in the lower 70s and afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.
A few storms may become strong to severe this week, with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning possible. “If thunder roars, head indoors.”
The NC mountains can expect daily rain and storm chances, with morning lows in the lower 60s, and afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.
We are also closely watching the tropics, yet no impactful tropical systems look to impact the U.S. for now. There is a system offshore of Africa which could develop more in the Central Atlantic in the coming days.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
