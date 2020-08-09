Panthers to air classic games during preseason; fans vote to decide

The Panthers defeated the host St. Louis Rams 29-23 in double overtime at the Edward Jones Dome to earn their second trip to the NFC Championship Game. In the second overtime, facing third-and-14 from their own 31-yard line on the first play of the second overtime, quarterback Jake Delhomme hit wide receiver Steve Smith on a slant pattern for 69 yards and the game-winning score, a play now famously known as X-Clown. The Panthers outgained the Rams 485 yards to 380, including 216 to 64 in rushing yardage. They held the Rams to just six possessions and 12 points through the first three quarters. Delhomme completed 16-of-26 passes for 290 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.