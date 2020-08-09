Missing man found dead in area of Lake Norman in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have found the body of a missing man in the area of Lake Norman in Iredell County.
Earlier Monday afternoon, deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a the missing man on Laurel Cove Road.
The body of 50-year-old Curtis Allen Wuellner was located in a heavily wooded area about a mile from the home he was reported missing from.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Wuellner went missing from his home in the area of Laurel Cove Road on Friday.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, detectives, and other first responders, including Iredell County Search and Rescue (ISAR) and other local fire departments have been searching in the area since late Saturday evening.
The investigation is ongoing and awaiting additional information from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Wuellner Family,” a press release from Iredell County Sheriff’s Office read.
