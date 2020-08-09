Heat indices near 100 degree today!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It will be another hot one!
Highs will be in the low 90s but we can’t forget the humidity (even though you might want to by now). It will feel like the mid to upper 90s most of the afternoon.
The heat index could even briefly reach 100 degrees from Charlotte, south. There aren’t many chances for a cooling thunderstorm. There’s only a 20 percent chance today.
The week ahead will keep us in this summer-like pattern. Highs will be in the low 90s through the first half of the week. There’s a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. By the second half of the week, we will have a little better chance for rain. The chance goes up to 50-60%. That will also limit temps a little. We will mainly top out in the upper 80s those days.
For now, the tropics remain fairly quiet.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
