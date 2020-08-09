Driver dies, three juveniles injured in single-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver died, and three juveniles were injured, in a single-car crash early Sunday in York County.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Brattonsville Road.
The juveniles were transported to the hospital.
Troopers said the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, drove a 2006 Honda Civic off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
No other information was provided.
The driver’s name has not been released.
