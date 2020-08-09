Downpours flood apartment, Charlotte streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday’s downpours flooded Charlotte streets, stranding several vehicles, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Charlotte firefighters responded to flooding throughout the uptown Charlotte area Sunday evening.
The flooding happened following a downpour of rain.
Charlotte Fire officials said that occupants were out of the vehicles and some vehicles appeared to be abandoned upon their arrival.
Firefighters also responded to flooding at apartments in the 5700 block of Cedars East Court in southeast Charlotte.
Residents complained of water coming into their home.
Red Cross is assisting those residents.
No injuries were reported, according to Charlotte Fire.
