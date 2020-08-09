‘Did I just feel an earthquake?‘: Many surprised, others unbothered by NC’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday morning’s earthquake did not cause any damage in Charlotte and nearby areas.
But, that doesn’t mean people aren’t talking about it, because so many felt the 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
Earthquakes are not all that common in North Carolina.
Sunday was the first time many people experienced what it was like to sit through the shaking and rattling of this type of magnitude. This was the biggest earthquake to hit North Carolina since 1916, according to the USGS.
The shaking ground did not stop service at St. Mark’s Episcopal in Gastonia.
Video from a recorded livestream shows the priest continuing on with his sermon without the slightest of a pause.
“My first thought was, ‘Was that an earthquake? Did I just feel an earthquake?’ said Dionne Browning, a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal.
Browning was behind the camera filming at the time.
She said she was blown away by the priest’s composure through the unexpected Earth movements. Realizing that no one would be hurt, the priest even made a joke once the shaking stopped.
“He said not to worry and that it was just God saying, ‘Amen to his sermon,’ said Browning.
Around Charlotte, some others were rattled by the historic 5.1 magnitude earthquake.
“My house started shaking ... it was pretty scary,” said Cindy Houseworth of Charlotte.
Derrick Funberburk, another who felt the ground shake said, “For me, it was just an uncomfortable 8 seconds wondering what exactly is going on and was worried about my kids. That was it.”
Anytime there’s an earthquake, aftershocks follow.
When that happens, the movement of the Earth happens in shorter, weaker spurts.
According to Dr. Andy Bobyarchick, an Earth Science professor at UNC Charlotte, aftershocks could very well be in our future, but he says there’s nothing to be worried about.
“The aftershocks for this earthquake are probably not going to be large enough to cause damage or possibly be felt,” said Dr. Bobyarchick.
Not everyone was so shocked about this earthquake. There are some people who did not feel anything at all when it happened.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.