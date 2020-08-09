Crews search for missing person around Lake Norman in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Search crews are looking for a missing person in the area of Lake Norman in Iredell County.
According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old male went missing from his home in the area of Laurel Cove Road.
The search continued through Saturday and resumed into Sunday.
Officers said 50-year-old Curtis Allen Wuellner suffers from diabetes and could be in need of medical attention.
Deputies say they are searching for the missing person on the lake and the surrounding areas.
Officials have not said if it is a recovery effort or how the person might have gone missing.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Iredell Communications at (704) 878-3100
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.