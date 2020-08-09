Charlotte adds #19 North Carolina to 2020 slate

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte -- The Charlotte 49ers have added a second ACC team to the 2020 slate, landing a non-conference game against 19th-ranked North Carolina to the upcoming 2020 schedule. The game is slated for Saturday, Sept. 19 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
“This is another exciting match-up for our football program and one that we know our team and fans eagerly anticipate,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “It has been a challenge to reconfigure this season’s schedule, and we appreciate Bubba Cunningham, Mack Brown, and Rick Steinbacher working with us to make it happen. It’s a great game for the state of North Carolina and another fantastic opportunity for the Niners.”
Earlier in the week, Charlotte announced that its non-conference game at Duke had been moved to Oct. 31. Today’s announcement gives Charlotte the unique opportunity to play a pair of traditional ACC cornerstones in the same season.
“It’s a game that I know our fans will be really excited about,” head coach Will Healy added. “We were already looking forward to this series starting in 2024, so now we just won’t have to wait as long. You knew Coach Brown would get that program going again, and they already have as much momentum as just about any team in the country. That staff has done a great job.”
The move gives Charlotte its 11th game of the season after a pair of games had been lost due to respective conference decisions surrounding the current pandemic. Charlotte’s season-opener at Tennessee and its home-opener vs. Norfolk State had both been canceled.
The ACC, meanwhile, had to reshuffle its schedule due to league restrictions during the pandemic. ACC teams are limited to one non-conference game in 2020.
“Mack Brown is as much of a class act as there is in college football,” Healy added. “You cannot begin to understand what an unbelievable resource he has been for me and so many younger coaches. I feel very fortunate to call him a friend.”
The 49ers have a home-and-home series with North Carolina scheduled for 2024 and 2025. Duke will travel to Charlotte for the 2021 season opener on Sept. 4 to complete that home-and-home series.
