Utility worker killed after being hit by car in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A utility worker was killed after he was hit by a car in south Charlotte early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. on Granite Street near Continental Boulevard.
Officers say Thomas Reynolds Porter Jr., 59, was wearing a yellow reflective shirt and marking underground utilities in the left lane of Granite Street.
Porter had his back to traffic when he was struck. His company vehicle with flashing warning lights was parked in a nearby business driveway, giving no warning to approaching traffic, police say.
The driver who struck him called 911 and waited on scene for police to arrive.
Police do not believe he was impaired, and officers don’t think he was driving at excessive speed.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of Porter’s death.
Anyone with more information should contact CMPD at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.