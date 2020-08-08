Uptown Charlotte company gives notice to force homeless community off property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 100 homeless individuals in uptown Charlotte were told they have to vacate the property by the end of next week.
WB Moore Company, an electrical contractor, gave notice to the homeless individuals that they have to move on from the company’s private property at 916 North Poplar Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police said that if the homeless individuals remain on the property after 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14, they will be charged with trespassing.
WB Moore Company requested that CMPD officers be present when the company’s safety managers distributed the safety notice to the homeless.
The company is planning a demolition on the property on Monday, August 17.
Police said The Roof Above (Urban Ministry Center and Men’s Shelter) has been informed and will be available at the property next week to help the homeless individuals get access to services, resources and partners. They will be working to help these individuals find alternative accommodations as well.
Randall Hitt, Chief Engagement Officer of Roof Above, told WBTV that the property owned by WB Moore has around 50 to 60 homeless tents.
“They did call us,” Hitt said. “We did have conversations with them. We have an unsheltered housing team that does outreach to homeless communities and encampments.”
Hitt also said WB Moore has had plans for a long time to convert that property to a staging area for supplies and equipment.
Roof Above operates a men’s shelter, as well as a day services center on North College Street in uptown Charlotte.
Hitt told WBTV that the men’s shelter has been at full capacity for the past few years.
He said there might be a few beds that become open, but there is a lottery process to get shelter.
“Knowing these folks have to vacate next Friday, we are going to pool our efforts to that area,” Hitt said. “We’re going to try to find a path for people out of their situation. Trying to get them to resources. It’s very hard. The reality is there is such a complex myriad of issues.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.